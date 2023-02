Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” is unleashed on Apple TV+ March 15!

For this season, the media predict AFC Richmond will be last…Nate has gone to work for Rupert at West Ham United. Roy steps up as assistant coach with Beard. Ted deals with the pressures at work and still is wrestling with personal issues back home, while Rebecca focuses on beating Rupert. Keeley paves her way as boss of a new PR agency.