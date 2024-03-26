Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Teddy Swims Gets His First #1 Song In Slowest Climb By Male Artist

March 26, 2024 7:11AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It took him 32 weeks, but Teddy Swims climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Lose Control.” It’s his first ever number one hit, and sets the record for the longest ascent for a solo male artist in the chart’s 65-year history.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” rose to No. 2 this week, Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)” drops to No. 3, Jack Harlow’s “Lovin on Me” was back up to No. 4 and “Carnival,” by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign rounds out the top 5.

You May Also Like

1

Beyonce Reveals She Was Motivated To Make A Country Album Over “Not Feeling Welcome”
2

Organizer of Failed Wonka Experience Speaks Out
3

Bryce Vine Opens Up About How His Mom Shaped His Career
4

Trailer: “The Fall Guy”
5

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers