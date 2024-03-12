Teen Starts BBQ Business To Buy A Food Truck

A 14-year-old high school freshman in St. Louis, Missouri, is serving up great barbecue and inspiration!

Jemari Craigs grew up watching in papa grill and had a family that sold food from a food truck, so he’s known early on that was his mission too! He started his own business feeding neighbors every Saturday and Sunday and people LOVE IT. Jamari’s mom and grandmother help him during working hours because he’s trying to raise enough money to get a food truck which he hopes will later turn into the restaurant of his dreams.

His setup features some folding tables, numerous chairs, a dry-erase board with the menu written on it, and of course, his barbecue. Not only is he cooking up food, but he’s hoping to be an example of what hard work can do for others!

“Because people see me out here. They see I’m only 14. That could inspire someone else that’s probably 14 to get out and do something like this and maybe they could do good like me.”

Customers standing in line for a plate were also super impressed by him. One man said, “This is amazing, coming from a 14-year-old kid. We hear a lot of negativity about the things that our young men and the youth are doing. This warms my heart today.”