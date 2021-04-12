      Weather Alert

Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

Apr 12, 2021 @ 10:30am

By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A historic drought in a massive agricultural region straddling Northern California and southern Oregon could mean steep cuts to the water provided to hundreds of farmers to sustain endangered fish species. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation oversees water allocations in the Klamath Project. It’s expected to announce this week how much water farmers will get this season, if any, after delaying the decision a month amid severe drought. The Klamath and Yurok tribes have treaties guaranteeing the protection of their fisheries. They want water for federally listed fish species, the sucker fish and coho salmon.

 

You May Also Like
Nike Suspends Endorsement Deal With QB Watson
Report details new coronavirus variant cases in Alaska
Tiger Woods Was Speeding Before Crashing SUV, Sheriff Says
REPORT: Former Seattle Seahawk Kills 5, Then Himself
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base