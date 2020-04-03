Testing issues cloud scope of California’s virus outbreak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is ramping up testing for coronavirus even as a backlog of nearly 60,000 pending tests grows. Lags in getting results can be as long as 12 days and delays treatment and isolation of the sick and leaves an incomplete picture of how widespread the outbreak is in the state. The state has reported that results of nearly two-thirds of the 90,000 tests administered are still pending. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the backlog is part of a broader national problem. The state had more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 238 deaths reported Thursday.