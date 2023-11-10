The 2024 Grammy Nominations
November 10, 2023 7:43AM AKST
Source: YouTube
The 2024 GRAMMY nominations are here.
Here was the live stream announcing all the nominees including your nominees below. SZA leads the nominees with 9 including Song of the Year!
Watch as all your favorite artists, including St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, Muni Long, Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi, and more, unveil all the nominees at the 2024 GRAMMYs. Your complete list of GRAMMY nominations are HERE.
Song of the Year:
- A&W — Lana Del Rey
- Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
- Butterfly — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson
- Dance The Night — Dua Lipa
- Flowers — Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill — SZA
- vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? — Billie Eilish
Record of the Year:
- Worship – Jon Batiste
- Not Strong Enough – Boygenius
- Flowers – Miley Cyrus
- What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish
- On My Mama – Victoria Monét
- Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
- Kill Bill – SZA
Album of the Year:
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- SOS – SZA
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- The record – Boygenius
- ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION – Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance:
- Flowers — Miley Cyrus
- Paint The Town Red — Doja Cat
- What Was I Made For — Billie Eilish
- Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo
- Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dup/Group Performance:
- Thousand Miles — Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- Candy Necklace — Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batistes
- Never Felt So Alone — Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- Karma — Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- Ghost In The Machine — SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album:
- Chemistry
- Endless Summer Vacation
- Subtract
- Guts
- Midnights
Best Pop Dance Recording:
- Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue
- One In A Million — Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- Rush — Troye Sivan
- Baby Don’t Hurt Me — David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray
- Miracle — Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding
Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Best R&B Performance:
- Summer Too Hot – Chris Brown
- Back To Love – Robert Glasper
- ICU – Coco Jones
- How Does It Make You Feel – Victoria Monet
- Kill Bill – SZA
Most Nominated Artists:
- SZA — 9
- Victoria Monét — 7
- Phoebe Bridgers — 7
- Serban Ghenea — 7
- Jack Antonoff — 6
- Jon Batiste — 6
- boygenius — 6
- Brandy Clark — 6
- Miley Cyrus — 6
- Billie Eilish — 6
- Olivia Rodrigo — 6
- Taylor Swift — 6