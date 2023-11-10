The 2024 GRAMMY nominations are here.

Here was the live stream announcing all the nominees including your nominees below. SZA leads the nominees with 9 including Song of the Year!

Watch as all your favorite artists, including St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, Muni Long, Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi, and more, unveil all the nominees at the 2024 GRAMMYs. Your complete list of GRAMMY nominations are HERE.

Song of the Year:

A&W — Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift

Butterfly — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson

Dance The Night — Dua Lipa

Flowers — Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill — SZA

vampire — Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? — Billie Eilish

Record of the Year:

Worship – Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough – Boygenius

Flowers – Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish

On My Mama – Victoria Monét

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Kill Bill – SZA

Album of the Year:

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS – SZA

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

The record – Boygenius

ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION – Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age Of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Flowers — Miley Cyrus

Paint The Town Red — Doja Cat

What Was I Made For — Billie Eilish

Vampire — Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Dup/Group Performance:

Thousand Miles — Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace — Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batistes

Never Felt So Alone — Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

Karma — Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine — SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Chemistry

Endless Summer Vacation

Subtract

Guts

Midnights

Best Pop Dance Recording:

Padam Padam — Kylie Minogue

One In A Million — Bebe Rexha, David Guetta

Rush — Troye Sivan

Baby Don’t Hurt Me — David Guetta, Anne Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle — Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best R&B Performance:

Summer Too Hot – Chris Brown

Back To Love – Robert Glasper

ICU – Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel – Victoria Monet

Kill Bill – SZA

Most Nominated Artists: