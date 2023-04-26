The 8 minute solution for anxiety

The life hack that banishes worry

If you have a stressful day ahead, block out 8 minutes of your time, grab your journal and jot down your thoughts and feelings. A study from Michigan State University promises that it will calm your nerves and focus your mind.

The experts found that, when people did that before a stressful event, their anxiety had less of a negative impact on their brain activity and it boosted their performance. That’s because journaling, even for just 8 minutes, takes your worries and offloads them to a piece of paper. That way, your brain doesn’t have to focus on your anxious thoughts AND the task at hand. Because worrying takes up a large portion of your brain’s bandwidth.

I do this every day and it has transformed my thoughts and really shifted my mindset.

