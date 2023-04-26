Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The 8 minute solution for anxiety

April 26, 2023 3:00AM AKDT
Share
The 8 minute solution for anxiety

The life hack that banishes worry

If you have a stressful day ahead, block out 8 minutes of your time, grab your journal and jot down your thoughts and feelings. A study from Michigan State University promises that it will calm your nerves and focus your mind. 

The experts found that, when people did that before a stressful event, their anxiety had less of a negative impact on their brain activity and it boosted their performance. That’s because journaling, even for just 8 minutes, takes your worries and offloads them to a piece of paper. That way, your brain doesn’t have to focus on your anxious thoughts AND the task at hand. Because worrying takes up a large portion of your brain’s bandwidth. 

So, if you have a stressful day ahead, block out 8 minutes , grab your journal and jot down your thoughts and feelings.

I do this every day and it has transformed my thoughts and really shifted my mindset.

The post The 8 minute solution for anxiety appeared first on John Tesh.

You May Also Like

1

Dad In A Wheelchair Pulls Off Awesome Dance With His Daughter
2

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
3

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
4

Best Big Brother EVER: Watch The Sweet Way He Greets His Sister Every Morning
5

Ryan Seacrest Signs Off at “Live With Kelly and Ryan”