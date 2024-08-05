The Awkward Reason This Pole Vaulter Missed Out On An Olympic Medal

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati may have lost out on Olympic glory in Paris, but he’s won over legions of new fans thanks to the Internet. People are reporting that his bulge cost him a chance at a medal, but that’s not true. He actually hit the bar with his legs first.

Either way, the Internet did its thing.

Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened HELP I’M DYING pic.twitter.com/5hOHttVA5g — Gladys Wotching (@Glodyswotcher) August 3, 2024

The French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati got disqualified for hitting the bar with his “baguette.” You could say he got disqualified for using two poles. “I was disqualified from the Olympics because my junk is too big” -Anthony Ammirati for the rest of his life, probably. pic.twitter.com/o3Mg4aju3R — TwunkieJack (@TwunkieJack) August 4, 2024