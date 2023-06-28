Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The Backstreet Boys Want To Vacation With You In Cancun

June 28, 2023 5:34AM AKDT
Girls trip!!!! Backstreet Boys are  hosting an all-inclusive concert vacation with fans in Cancun, Mexico, called Backstreet’s Back At The Beach. Of course it’s got a catchy name. You’ll see two concerts on the beach, including one where the set list is entirely chosen by fans. It’s a weekend trip, set for Moon Palace Cancún from April 18th to 21st, and BSB is taking over the entire resort so there will be nothing but BSB fans there! They’re planning daily pool parties, themed activities and more.

And yes, you’ll get to hang plenty with the boys!  You can enjoy a tequila and guacamole tasting with Howie Dorough, a DJ set by Kevin Richardson, karaoke with AJ McLean, a beach volleyball tournament with Nick Carter, and a special variety show featuring Brian Littrell’s whole family. Jason Derulo is going too!  In the package, you’ll get resort accommodations, round-trip airport transportation, bottomless drinks, food, 24-hour room service, access to private white sand beaches, daily yoga sessions, free WiFi and more.

Packages go on sale July 7 at 1pm EDT.

MORE HERE

