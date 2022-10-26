If you’re going to take a mental health day off work – which day should it be?

Here’s the answer from Dr. Lisa Orbé-Austin, a licensed psychologist who focuses on helping professionals manage their careers.

She says don’t take off a day mid-week – unless you have no other choice. Because it’ll be harder to disengage from your job when work is looming the next day. It won’t feel restorative because you’re coming down from the last day of work and also preparing mentally for the next day.

It’s better to tack a mental health day onto the beginning or the end of the week, so it becomes an extension of your weekend, and you can fully disengage.

The post The Best Day to Take an Off from Work appeared first on John Tesh.