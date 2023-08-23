Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The Best Phrase to Say to Your Partner

August 23, 2023 3:00AM AKDT
Share
The Best Phrase to Say to Your Partner

The health of your relationship could boil down to 4 words: “How was your day?”

Marriage counselor Sharon Rivkin has been helping couples for over 30 years – and she says she found that a full 90-percent of them have stopped asking: “How was your day?” 

Dr. Rivkin believes this phrase is as important as “I love you”. And she says she has found that without daily conversations – that aren’t about chores or bills – resentment will build, your bond will weaken, and eventually, there’s a much bigger likelihood  of a  break up! 

So Rivkin says even if you don’t feel like there are any issues in your relationship, it’s still a good idea to start having daily check-ins with your partner. All you have to do is ask, “How was your day?”

The post The Best Phrase to Say to Your Partner appeared first on John Tesh.

You May Also Like

1

Sam Asghari Accuses Britney Spears Of Domestic Violence
2

WATCH: Man Climbs Rock Wall With His Hands Behind His Back
3

Special Counsel Announced In The Hunter Biden Probe
4

13-Year-Old Survives Fall Off A Cliff At The Grand Canyon
5

Joe Jonas Draws Another Tattoo For A Fan