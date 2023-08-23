The Best Phrase to Say to Your Partner

The health of your relationship could boil down to 4 words: “How was your day?”

Marriage counselor Sharon Rivkin has been helping couples for over 30 years – and she says she found that a full 90-percent of them have stopped asking: “How was your day?”

Dr. Rivkin believes this phrase is as important as “I love you”. And she says she has found that without daily conversations – that aren’t about chores or bills – resentment will build, your bond will weaken, and eventually, there’s a much bigger likelihood of a break up!

So Rivkin says even if you don’t feel like there are any issues in your relationship, it’s still a good idea to start having daily check-ins with your partner. All you have to do is ask, “How was your day?”

