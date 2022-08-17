Did you know that we tend to have our most creative ideas right around mid-morning?

That’s according to Cornell University neurologist Dr. David Perlmutter. And he recommends taking advantage of that creative brainpower surge by making your environment totally quiet for half an hour – between 10 and 10:30 AM.

He says that a half-hour of quiet will help increase communication between 11 different areas of our brain – which can boost our concentration and productivity by up to 67%. And as an added bonus, that 30-minutes of quiet can boost our mood for the next two hours.

So, grab a pair of earplugs – or noise-canceling headphones – and get ready for a surge of creativity!

The post The Best Time When We Have the Most Creative Ideas appeared first on John Tesh.