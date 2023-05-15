The easiest way to spot a Liar

You know the theory that a liar doesn’t look you in the eye? Not true, according to a study at the University of Hertfordshire in the UK. Researchers discovered that the TRUE sign of a lie is not where people look – but how they speak.

Lie detection expert Sloan Sheridan-Williams says, listen for pauses,. Williams says most liars need extra time to come up with answers that sound truthful, because their brain is busy making up lies. And that’s especially true when you ask “yes” or “no” questions. Williams says if the first thing out of their mouth is, “Well, um, you see……” that’s a red flag. Another way liars buy time is by repeating the question, like, “Did I text my ex-girlfriend?”

There you go, you are now officially a human lie detector

