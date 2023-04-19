The End Of An Era: Netflix To End DVDs By Mail

Netflix announced they are ending its DVD-by-mail business after 25 years. Since 1998, according to the company, it has mailed out over 5 billion DVD and Blu-ray rentals to subscribers across the U.S. “Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023.”

That side of the business has gone from $900 million in revenue in 2013 to less than $150 million last year.

Did YOU use DVD’s by mail with Netflix?