The “Golden Bachelor” Couple Divorcing After Three Months After TV Wedding

Welp…72-year-old “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner is going to be a bachelor again…just not on TV. Three months after their “I do’s” on national TV, Turner and Theresa Nist gave a joint interview, holding hands, proclaiming they are still in love…but divorcing. Seems like they couldn’t decide on a mutual place to live as both are committed to living near their kids and families.

They are both hopeful in finding love after their divorce and will root for each other to find it.