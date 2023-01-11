The Golden Globes Returned To TV

A year after the Golden Globes went un-televised and without media or celebrities in attendance amid a scandal over its lack of diversity, the awards show returned to NBC last night in an attempt to restore its reputation. Glam was back on the red carpet with “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega being among the “best dressed.”

Many of this year’s Oscar favorites took home the top awards, including former child star Ke Huy Quan winning best supporting actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once. (You might also remember him as Data from “Goonies” and from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” when he was a kid!). Michelle Yeoh won for Best Actress in a Musical/Comedy Motion Picture.

Austin Butler won best actor in a drama for Elvis, while Angela Bassett became the first star to win a major acting award for a Marvel movie when she picked up best supporting actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Steven Spielberg won best director for his autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, which also picked up best picture (drama).

The Banshees Of Inisherin won best picture (comedy). On the TV side, Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams won acting awards for their roles on Abbott Elementary, which also took home best television comedy.

HBO’s House Of The Dragon was named best television drama.

Eddie Murphy was given the Cecil B. Demille Award.