“The Hunger Games” Returns To Theaters In Celebration Of Prequel

To get audiences jazzed for “The Hunger Games” prequel hitting theaters in November, the original starring Jennifer Lawrence will be back in theaters for a two-night engagement. Lionsgate has teamed up with Fathom Events to host the screenings on Sunday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 18, both at 7 p.m. local time. Get tickets on the Fathom Events website or at participating theater box offices.

“The Hunger Game: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” opens November 17.