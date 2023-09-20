Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

“The Hunger Games” Returns To Theaters In Celebration Of Prequel

September 20, 2023 7:06AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

To get audiences jazzed for “The Hunger Games” prequel hitting theaters in November, the original starring Jennifer Lawrence will be back in theaters for a two-night engagement. Lionsgate has teamed up with Fathom Events to host the screenings on Sunday, Oct. 15 and Wednesday, Oct. 18, both at 7 p.m. local time. Get tickets on the Fathom Events website or at participating theater box offices.

“The Hunger Game: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” opens November 17.

You May Also Like

1

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma
2

Update Your iPhone: Apple Just Pushed Out A Significant Security Update
3

Biden administration cancels remaining oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic Refuge
4

IRS Plans To Crack Down On 1,600 Millionaires To Collect Millions In Back Taxes
5

From Spaceships To ‘Batman’ Props, A Hollywood Model Maker’s Creations And Collection Up For Auction