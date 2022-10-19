The Importance of Peanuts for Weight Loss

I have 2 questions for you……

Are you trying to lose weight? And, do you like peanuts?

If the answers are yes and yes – I have good news! Researchers from Texas Tech University and the University of South Australia found that eating lightly salted peanuts twice a day before meals leads to weight loss and lower blood pressure.

For the study, the adults ate roughly 35 lightly salted, dry-roasted peanuts twice a day, half an hour before meals. After six-months, the researchers found that study subjects had significant weight loss, improved blood sugar levels, and lower blood pressure.

Kristina Petersen is a professor in Texas Tech’s Department of Nutritional Sciences – and worked on the study. She says, a lot of people avoid nuts and nut butters when they’re trying to lose weight, because they have a lot of fat and calories. But peanuts contain HEALTHY unsaturated fats, which can actually help with weight loss. They also have a good amount of fiber and protein.

Plus, peanuts have a high satiety value – meaning they fill you up! So you don’t eat as much overall.

So, if you’re on the weight loss train – keep some lightly salted dry-roasted peanuts on hand for a snack. Because now we know – they’re proven to help you lose weight.

