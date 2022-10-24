The James Corden Vs. NYC Restaurant Saga Continues

So maybe you’ve heard that James Corden was banned from NYC restaurant Balthazar after he was the “most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.” Manager Keith McNally posted about all of this on his Instagram and then said all was forgiven when Corden called and “apologized profusely”.

Now, more fuel was added to the fire when Corden refused to acknowledge he did anything wrong when asked about it in the New York Times. Corden said, “I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing,” he told the outlet. “Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

McNally did NOT like that and in his most recent post, he says: “I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done ‘anything wrong, on any level,’ was he joking?” McNally asked on Instagram. “Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it.”

Now he’s tossing out an offer that if Corden apologizes to the servers he insulted, he can eat free at Balthazar for a decade!

So the ball is now in Corden’s court again. Read through the entire saga, and about Corden’s behavior that got him in this mess to begin with, HERE.