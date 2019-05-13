The Kitten Crisis!

We’re in the midst of a kitten crisis! Right now, hundreds of thousands of kittens are being born and they’re going to start filling up animal shelters. That’s because female cats go into heat as the days get longer and the weather warms up. So most kittens are born in spring and summer. Unfortunately, most shelters get more kittens than they can handle and thousands are euthanized every year. That’s because kittens often come to the shelter very young and need bottle feeding – but there aren’t enough employees, volunteers or foster homes to care for all the kittens born during kitten season. And nearly 90% of all kittens that come to shelters are brought in during this time period. So, if you’re thinking of adopting a kitten – or you’d like to be a kitty foster parent – contact your local ASPCA or animal shelter. They can use all the help they can get.