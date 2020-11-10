      Weather Alert

The Latest: NJ bishop ‘appalled’ by McCarrick abuse case

Nov 10, 2020 @ 7:58am

By The Associated Press undefined
The bishop of the New Jersey diocese of Metuchen, which was headed by Theodore McCarrick when it was established in 1981, says he is “disgusted and appalled” by the sex abuse scandal involving the ex-cardinal. James Checchio says that “while I am grateful to Pope Francis for ordering this study to arrive at the ‘truth’ of what happened, like everyone else, I am disgusted and appalled by what has taken place.” He adds that the Vatican’s report on its McCarrick investigation “will, undoubtedly, cause sadness, anxiety, frustration, anger, disgust and pain.” Checchio says that since implementing new abuse prevention policies in 2002, the diocese has not received a single credible complaint of abuse.

 

You May Also Like
Planning the Holidays: Halloween/Christmas Week!
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Is Coming To Disney+
Scattered protests in US cities, but no wide unrest seen
The Count Goes On With Biden On The Cusp of Presidency
Longtime Jeopardy Host Alex Trebek Has Died At 80