The Latest On Jeremy Renner’s Injuries

Jeremy Renner is lucky to be alive after his huge snowplow ran over him. He is still listed in critical but stable condition after the snowplow ran over much of his body, causing chest trauma and a severe leg injury. He was trying to help a stranded motorist at the time.

The Washoe County Sheriff said:

“Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully or Sno-Cat — an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully. An eyewitness detailed seeing Mr. Renner getting into the PistenBully and not seeing him again until the PistenBully came to a rest in a pile of snow in front of his driveway.” as There was about “three feet of fresh snow” on the ground at the time of the accident and many abandoned cars blocking the roadways, making it more difficult to get to the scene.

He is expected to make a full recovery and is sharing updates with followers: