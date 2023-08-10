Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The Lawsuit Against Lizzo Could Grow

August 10, 2023 6:11AM AKDT
The three ex-dancers suing Lizzo for for harassment and discrimination may open the floodgates for others to jump on board. Ron Zambrano, the attorney representing Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, said in a statement on Wednesday that his firm has been approached by at least six more people with allegations of wrongful treatment.

Zambrano said, “Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say.” The potential new plaintiffs all worked on either Lizzo’s tour or her Prime Video reality show, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

