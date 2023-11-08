Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

‘The Legend Of Zelda’ Coming To The Big Screen

November 8, 2023 9:13AM AKST
Share
FILE - A Nintendo Switch console is seen at a retail store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2022. Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game "The Legend of Zelda," the Japanese maker behind the Super Mario franchise said Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo is developing a live-action film based on its hit video game “The Legend of Zelda.”

The Japanese maker behind the Super Mario franchise said Wednesday said it’s financing the movie with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

It will be directed by Wes Ball, the American director of the upcoming “Planet of the Apes” film.

It’s being co-produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., which is behind the live-action Spider-Man films and headed by Avi Arad.

The move highlights Nintendo’s strategy to leverage various aspects of its business, including theme parks and merchandising to boost machine and software sales, and vice versa.

You May Also Like

1

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster
2

Matthew Perry Dead At 54
3

Gaza Ground Invasion Underway
4

The White House And Google Launch A New Virtual Tour With Audio Captions, Spanish Translation
5

Amazing 12-Year-Old Has Found Homes For Nearly 5,000 Dogs