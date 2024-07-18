The Mirage Closes In Las Vegas After Nearly 35 Years

The Mirage in Las Vegas has officially closed after almost 35 years and will be replaced by Hard Rock’s new Guitar Hotel. People flocked for one more try at the casino. The Mirage opened on November 22, 1989 and has widely been considered the Vegas strip’s first mega-resort.

It was home to the famous Siegfried & Roy show (and yes the site Roy was attacked by a tiger in 2003) and then to Cirque du Soleil’s tribute to The Beatles, “Beatles LOVE,” which performed the last show July 7. People also flocked to see the nightly volcano show outside.

Hard Rock will model its Las Vegas renovation on its highly successful Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in South Florida.

