The most epic senior prank has over 32 million views on Tik Tok!

Seniors from the graduating class of St. Andrew’s Episcopal school in Middletown, Delaware pulled off the most epic senior prank EVER.

They all broke into principal Joy McGrath’s house at 1 a.m. and staged a sleepover all over the first floor of her house. They were discovered 5 hours later when she came downstairs in her robe and Crocs. Looks like her husband helped to pull it off!

Some of the comments said, “this is how you know that the teacher had a positive impact on her students. I love this,”…another said they will remember this for the next 40 years!