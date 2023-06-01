Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The Most Epic Senior Prank EVER

June 1, 2023 7:34AM AKDT
The most epic senior prank has over 32 million views on Tik Tok!

 

@overtime Their entire senior class snuck into their principal’s house a 1 AM 🤯 #seniorprank #schoolfunny #shoutoutot ♬ original sound – Overtime

Seniors from the graduating class of St. Andrew’s Episcopal school in Middletown, Delaware pulled off the most epic senior prank EVER. 

They all broke into principal Joy McGrath’s house at 1 a.m. and staged a sleepover all over the first floor of her house. They were discovered 5 hours later when she came downstairs in her robe and Crocs. Looks like her husband helped to pull it off! 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by St. Andrew’s School (@sasdelaware)

Some of the comments said, “this is how you know that the teacher had a positive impact on her students. I love this,”…another said they will remember this for the next 40 years!

