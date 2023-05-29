Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The new way to lose weight is cold immersion therapy!

May 29, 2023 3:00AM AKDT
Share
The new way to lose weight is cold immersion therapy!

According to neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman, doing one cold water immersion a week – like in a cold-plunge pool or even a chilly bathtub – plus 5 cold showers a week – can lead to a significant reduction in belly fat and waist circumference!   

For the cold plunge – you need to be immersed up to your neck for 2 minutes.

For the cold showers, you only need 30 seconds of a cold-water blast. 

And not only will that help you lose weight – it’ll reduce your stress and improve your mood! That’s because the shock of cold water triggers the release of endorphins and mood-lifting hormones. And, in studies, the psychological shifts were lasting – they didn’t end right after the cold-water therapy! 

 For the weight loss, the cold water increases your metabolism significantly by stimulating your brown fat, which is a type of fat that torches extra calories in order to keep your body warm. 

That recipe again: one cold water immersion for 2 minutes – plus 5 cold showers a week for 30-seconds each, for weight loss and a better mood!

The post The new way to lose weight is cold immersion therapy! appeared first on John Tesh.

You May Also Like

1

Alaska court reconsiders 135-year sentence given to youngest girl ever convicted of murder in Alaska
2

Alaska lawmakers pass budget, ending special session in one day
3

12 Injured When Passenger Opens Exit Door During Flight In South Korea
4

Selena Gomez Is Getting Two New Food Network Shows
5

NASA Picks Bezos’ Blue Origin To Build Lunar Landers For Moonwalkers