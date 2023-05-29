The new way to lose weight is cold immersion therapy!

According to neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman, doing one cold water immersion a week – like in a cold-plunge pool or even a chilly bathtub – plus 5 cold showers a week – can lead to a significant reduction in belly fat and waist circumference!

For the cold plunge – you need to be immersed up to your neck for 2 minutes.

For the cold showers, you only need 30 seconds of a cold-water blast.

And not only will that help you lose weight – it’ll reduce your stress and improve your mood! That’s because the shock of cold water triggers the release of endorphins and mood-lifting hormones. And, in studies, the psychological shifts were lasting – they didn’t end right after the cold-water therapy!

For the weight loss, the cold water increases your metabolism significantly by stimulating your brown fat, which is a type of fat that torches extra calories in order to keep your body warm.

That recipe again: one cold water immersion for 2 minutes – plus 5 cold showers a week for 30-seconds each, for weight loss and a better mood!

