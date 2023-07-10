Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The New York Times Disbands Sports Department, Will Rely On The Athletic For Coverage

July 10, 2023 8:49AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to a report on the company’s website.

Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom.

There are no plans for layoffs.

The New York Times Co. announced early last year that it was buying The Athletic as part of a strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers at a time when the newspaper print ads business continues to fade.

You May Also Like

1

John Mayer Fills In As Opener For Ed Sheeran In Massachusetts
2

Netflix Slammed For Streaming “Titanic” Starting July 1
3

“Sound of Freedom” In Theaters Now
4

Taylor Swift’s Guitar Brought In The Highest Bids At A Charity Auction
5

This Guy Ended Up Getting A Private Flight After A Long Delay