The NFL Is Getting The “Toy Story” Treatment

September 13, 2023 7:35AM AKDT
Disney+ and ESPN+ will broadcast a real-time NFL game on October 1st — but from Andy’s room! It’s a Toy Story Funday Football, and will be an alternate presentation of the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars football game at Wembley Stadium in London. They will use NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data to virtually recreate every player and make it look like they’re playing the game like toys in Andy’s room from the Toy Story universe. 

The game announcers, graphics, scoreboard, penalty announcements, celebrations and more will also have a Toy Story theme. Woody, Buzz Lightyear and other characters will appear from the sidelines, and the halftime show features a motorcycle jump from  Duke Caboom!

Catch on Disney+ and ESPN+ Sunday October 1 at 9:30am!

