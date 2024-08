It was life imitating art for the last several years of actress Gena Rowlands, who lived with Alzheimer’s and dementia until passing at the age of 94. The end of her life played out much like her famous role as Allie in “The Notebook”, who also had dementia.

Her career spanned 7 decades, and she last made a public appearance at the 2016 Oscars.

