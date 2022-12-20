Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The Office Holiday Decor Is Next Level

December 20, 2022 2:00AM AKST
We know what you’re thinking…YES, this was an office decorating contest. And we think Nathan Berillo wins hands down! It started last year, and he made a house around his desk!  Impressive, but then you have to one-up yourself this year, right?

He got the idea to do The Polar Express around his desk off TikTok and it took 9 hours across and Saturday and Sunday!  He says he’s a competitive person but it was more about making people at work feel good! Could you imagine walking into the office to find this??  Awesome!

 

#GoodNews

