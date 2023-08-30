The Only Defendant In Georgia Election Indictment To Spend Time In Jail Is Released On Bond

ATLANTA (AP) — The only person who spent time behind bars as a result of the indictment related to efforts to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia has been released from jail.

A lawyer for Harrison William Prescott Floyd had negotiated a $100,000 bond on Tuesday with the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Floyd was charged along with Trump and 17 others in an indictment that accuses them all of illegally conspiring to subvert the will of Georgia voters.

Lawyers for Trump and the other defendants negotiated bonds before their clients surrendered at the Fulton County Jail by the deadline last Friday.

Floyd turned himself in Thursday without first having a bond.