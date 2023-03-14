Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The Oscars Left Out Notable Names From The ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

March 14, 2023 6:28AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

There were many notable names that were absent from the Oscars telecast ‘In Memoriam’ segment. Oscar winner Mira Sorvino  blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Twitter. Paul Sorvino died at 83 years old in July 2022 of natural causes. You knew him as Mafia don Paul Cicero in Goodfellas, Henry Kissinger in Nixon, and Sgt. Frank Cerreta on Law & Order.

Anne Heche passed away last year, as did Charlbi Dean (who actually starred in Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness). Leslie Jordan, Gilbert Gottfried, Cindy Williams, and the recently passed Tom Sizemore also weren’t mentioned on the telecast but mentioned on their website.

You May Also Like

1

Taylor Swift Children’s Book Already A Best-Seller Before Its Release
2

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates
3

Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining Tour Dates
4

Selena Gomez Offers Mental Health Advice To Her Younger Self
5

WATCH: “Peter Pan & Wendy” Trailer