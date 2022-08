Fans of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, rejoice! The classic Fall drink is officially back at Starbucks!

Starbucks is rolling out their Pumpkin Spice Latte but it’s gonna cost you 20 cents more this year; between $5.45 and $5.95 depending on the location.

They also added their first vegan fall drink, an Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.