The Story Behind The Viral Dad’s Advice Text To His Daughter Post-Breakup

You probably have seen this text thread from a dad to his daughter after she got dumped…it’s so good.

Fallon Thompson’s viral Tiktok video of her dad’s supportive text after a breakup highlights the incredible bond she shares with her father, Scott. https://t.co/ktdMIiiLHb pic.twitter.com/hhGRzcKRcp — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 29, 2024

20-year-old Fallon Thompson’s viral TikTok video of her dad’s supportive text after a breakup is making the rounds because it’s amazing advice! Her dad is Scott and anybody who is in the dating world should probably take a screenshot of his text and keep it for when they need encouragement! The video starts with “POV: You just got dumped in your driveway and your dad saw the whole thing.” Then she starts revealing each paragraph of his text to her, including advice like: “…what you are dealing with today is necessary in order for you to one day be able to discern when a person is really right for you.”

He wrote: “So be the bull, and lean into your storm, embrace the suck, and let it fill you up. You are strong enough to endure, and very soon you will be at peace. Still on your path, achieving your goals, and with all of your time in surplus.”

SEE THE VIDEO HERE