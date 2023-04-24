‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie” Is Still Winning At The Box Office

The Super Mario Bros. Movie took in another $58.23 million at the box office for weekend #3 bringing its domestic total to $434.33 million and $871 million around the world to be the biggest movie of the year.

Evil Dead Rise was far behind with a debut of $23.5 million, but considering it cost $15 million to produce, they’ve got their money back. In third place, Jake Gyllenhaal is a soldier going back to Afghanistan to save his interpreter in The Covenant.

It opened with only $6.28 million followed by John Wick: Chapter 4 and Air rounded out the top five by earning $5.7 million and $5.5 million, respectively.