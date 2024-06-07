Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

The Tanner’s House From “Full House” For Sale

June 7, 2024 4:25AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

The San Francisco home featured as the facade of Tanners’ house in Full House is listed for $6.5 million. The 3,700-square-foot home, built in 1900, has 11-foot ceilings, original molding, and two fireplaces. It is GORGEOUS inside! It sold for$5.4 million in 2020.

 

SEE THE LISTING AND PICTURES HERE

