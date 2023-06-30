The US Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers In A Fresh Show Of Force Against North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United States has flown nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula in its latest show of force against North Korea.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the B-52 bombers took part in joint aerial drills with other U.S. and South Korean fighter jets Friday over the peninsula.

The bombers’ flyover is the latest in a series of temporary U.S. deployments of strategic assets in South Korea in response to North Korea’s push to expand its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea could respond to the bombers’ deployment with weapons tests.

On Sunday, North Korea staged massive anti-U.S. rallies in its capital to mark the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War