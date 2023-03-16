Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

There’s A New Most Popular Dog Breed After 31 Years

March 16, 2023 7:10AM AKDT
There is a new most popular dog breed after the Labrador Retriever had that title for 31 straight years!  The French bulldog has seen a surge in popularity over the years because they are playful, adaptable, loyal, and outgoing.” Labs dropped to the No. 2 spot on the annual American Kennel Club list, followed by the golden retriever, German shepherd, poodle, and bulldog. Rottweilers, beagles, dachshunds, and German shorthaired pointers rounded out the top 10.

The come up with these rankings based on the number of pure-bred dogs registered with the AKC. 

In YOUR opinion, what’s the best breed?

