Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

These Six Sisters Might Be The Oldest Set of Siblings In The World

March 18, 2024 8:06AM AKDT
Share
Multi Colored Birthday Celebration with Balloons Candles and Cake

We may have found the oldest set of living siblings in 6 sisters from Missouri.

 

The Overalls range in age from 88 to 101, with the eldest sister, Norma, living in Ohio. With a combined age of 570 years 43 days, the sisters are reaching out to Guinness World Records to see if they are the oldest group of that number of siblings. It was Norma’s son, Dean’s idea, to reach out to Guinness to see if they had the record.  

There was a 7th sibling, their brother who died riding his bicycle at the age of 81.

You May Also Like

1

Travis Kelce Opens Up About Supporting Taylor Swift In Australia
2

Muni Long Spouts Off On Her Mission To Save R&B Music
3

How Do Animals React During A Total Solar Eclipse? Scientists Plan To Find Out In April
4

Airbnb Is Banning The Use Of Indoor Security Cameras
5

The Oscars Air An Hour Earlier This Sunday Due To Daylight Savings