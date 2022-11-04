Things You Need to be More Alert When Driving
Before you hit the road, fill your travel mug with coffee and turn on the radio! Because those two things make people better drivers!
That’s according to a new study by the behavioral science consultancy, CX Lab.
Their experiment found a link between listening to music, drinking strong coffee and better driving skills.
For the study, the researchers measured hundreds of drivers’ reaction times under various conditions in a driving simulator. And study subjects had to click a button when they saw a road hazard. The results:
- Caffeine had the biggest positive impact, with drivers stopping an average of 26 yards sooner than un-caffeinated drivers after spotting a road hazard and while traveling at highway speeds.
- But listening to noisy children while driving made driving reaction times worse.
- And overall, women were found to have faster reaction times than men while driving.
