Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

This 15-Year-Old Skateboarder Is Going For Gold In Paris

March 27, 2024 7:48AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Sky Brown isn’t your typical 15-year-old for many reasons. She’s going for gold in the Paris Summer Olympics, but it’s not her first rodeo! She first made headlines for becoming a Bronze Olympic medalist at just 13 years old at the Summer Games in Tokyo. At 14, Brown won the World Championship Skateboarding Park Competition, which helped qualify her for this year’s Olympic Games. 

Oh…and she’s been on “Dancing with the Stars Junior” too, and is a children’s book author!

 

You May Also Like

1

Beyonce Reveals She Was Motivated To Make A Country Album Over “Not Feeling Welcome”
2

Organizer of Failed Wonka Experience Speaks Out
3

Bryce Vine Opens Up About How His Mom Shaped His Career
4

Trailer: “The Fall Guy”
5

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers