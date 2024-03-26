Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

This 8-Year-old Farmer Knows More About Tractors Than Most Adults

March 26, 2024 7:24AM AKDT
Jackson Farmer is 8 going on 68…because he knows more about tractors than your grandpa. It’s adorable. Here he is at a farm show, quizzing the salesman about the various tractor features, and sounding a lot like your grandpa reincarnated.

 

@justajacksonthing Jackson enjoyed chatting with Walter at the farm show so much and checking out all the @John Deere equipment it went by too fast can’t wait for 2025 show #justajacksonthing #jacksonfarmer #farmtok #thatsallshewrote #johndeere #oldschool ♬ original sound – justAjacksonthing

The way he spits out John Deere facts, they had better snatch him up for some national commercials asap!

