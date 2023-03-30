Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

This 9-Year-Old Sewed His Dad A Shirt And It’s Awesome!

March 30, 2023 6:22AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

9-year-old Sam Gouveia has been taking weekly sewing lessons, and it’s paying off. The video of him gifting his dad with a shirt he made him has racked up over 13 million views and has us in our feels!

Dad’s Aunt Val is what he calls “an amazing seamstress” and Sam wanted to learn more. He’s made all sorts of clothes, pillows and scrunchies. The support he’s gotten from around the world has been amazing too. Some people who had a mother or grandmother that sewed and passed away, sent Sam their sewing supplies!

Keep up the amazing work, Sam!

You May Also Like

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Dozens In A California Neighborhood Are Getting Uber Eats Food They Didn’t Order
3

Sleep Interrupters And How To Fix Them
4

Taylor Swift Donates To Food Banks And A Couple Marries At Her Show
5

Shawn Mendes Happy In “Low-Key” Relationship With Sabrina Carpenter