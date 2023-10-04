This Adorable Dogs Loves Admiring His Toys

Teddy is a golden retriever who LOVES his toys in a different way than most dogs. He lays on his back holding the toy up and just looks at it and admires it. Then he cuddles with it…stuffed bunny, there all stuffed animal dog toys.

Johnathan Lower is his dad and he and Teddy have millions of followers on Tik Tok, their handle is @aguyandagolden.

Johnathan did a lot of home improvement projects including this amazing dog house in the wall that has a fireplace and everything! But it’s really turned into Teddy’s page because his followers all just wanted to see more of Teddy. They have sleepovers in the dog house, they set these funny scenes with Teddy as the star. Adorable!