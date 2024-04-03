This “American Idol” Contestant Found That Mocking A Judge Gets You Sent Home

Mocking a judge…and botching your performance…will get you sent home during Hollywood Week on “American Idol”. Madai Chakell’s journey on the show came to a close after she seemingly took a dig at Luke Bryan after taking some earlier critiques to heart.

Her performance was off to a rocky start when she had to restart multiple times saying her pianist wasn’t playing like they practiced. They gave her another chance later and she brought even more attitude. She wasn’t afraid to make bold choices, even from her first audition: