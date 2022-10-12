This “Back To The Future” Reunion Has Us In Our Feels

Fans all over the Internet are emotional at the sight of Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd back together again at New York Comic Con nearly 40 years after Back to the Future was released. Fox is now 61 and Lloyd is 83.

They sat down on stage to talk about the iconic movies and Fox said the best part was “working with Chris.” Lloyd returned the compliments saying his buddy was a “genius” and the “King of Exposition.” It was both heartwarming and concerning for fans who noticed a decline in Fox’s long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

We love Doc and Marty back together!