Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

This Couple Gave Adorable Baby Updates On Their Neighbor’s Doorbell Camera

April 9, 2024 8:48AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A couple passing by their neighbor’s doorbell camera gave some big updates that has been seen by 30 million people!

Katie Newton posted doorbell camera video montage of her neighbors,  Sydney and Trevor Melton’s pregnancy updates. That video has been viewed over 30 million times on TikTok.

 

@katiebrookenewton Thank you @Ring for helping capture this 🥹😭 welcome home next door baby!!! #ring #newborn #pregnant #duedate ♬ Bundle of Joy (From “Inside Out”) – Benny Martin

Here’s the update with the trio answering questions!

 

@katiebrookenewton Replying to @Pixar thank you everyone for loving our neighbor moment!! A week later and we are still having fun with it 🙂 Go follow @sydney & trevor! #ring #newborn #viral ♬ Won’t You Be My Neighbor? – Mister Rogers

You May Also Like

1

Eva Mendes Talks About The “No Brainer” Decision To Quit Acting
2

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Shows And Renames Her Tour
3

Adorable Toddler Greets Everyone In The Store
4

On Tour and Beyond: Charlie Onna Spouts Off
5

Apple Lays Off More Than 600 Workers In California In Its First Major Round Of Post-Pandemic Cuts